EDITORIAL | The shamelessness of not paying a cent for water and electricity
How can cabinet ministers appreciate the hardships the public endures when they get free diesel, generators and water and electricity?
10 October 2022 - 20:08
While many South Africans complain bitterly about the rising cost of living — and apparent government inaction making it worse — ministers and their deputies have now become exempt from paying a cent for either water or electricity...
EDITORIAL | The shamelessness of not paying a cent for water and electricity
How can cabinet ministers appreciate the hardships the public endures when they get free diesel, generators and water and electricity?
While many South Africans complain bitterly about the rising cost of living — and apparent government inaction making it worse — ministers and their deputies have now become exempt from paying a cent for either water or electricity...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos