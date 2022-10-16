PALI LEHOHLA | We owe Thami Mtshali curiosity to do as he did and uplift humanity
The Pan-Africanist behind iBurst and Galela died in Soweto on October 9 aged 57
16 October 2022 - 20:18 By PALI LEHOHLA
A man with a big heart who implemented big ideas has left us. In my profession, we are known as people counters. But when you become a statistician-general you tend to be barred from this important task. You hardly enter homes or talk to individuals. This is left to enumerators. The last time I engaged in such a task on a protracted basis was when I was a development researcher at Agricor in Bophuthatswana 32 years ago. In all subsequent surveys over which I presided, getting into households was more a gesture of ensuring the teams in the field were motivated because I was there with them. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that post-retirement I would be phoning people to collect data. It was from May 2021 to April 2022. I learnt with time that when Thami Mtshali called, his teeth came off with flesh. This great son of the soil joined the AmaGalela clan’s ancestors on October 9...
PALI LEHOHLA | We owe Thami Mtshali curiosity to do as he did and uplift humanity
The Pan-Africanist behind iBurst and Galela died in Soweto on October 9 aged 57
A man with a big heart who implemented big ideas has left us. In my profession, we are known as people counters. But when you become a statistician-general you tend to be barred from this important task. You hardly enter homes or talk to individuals. This is left to enumerators. The last time I engaged in such a task on a protracted basis was when I was a development researcher at Agricor in Bophuthatswana 32 years ago. In all subsequent surveys over which I presided, getting into households was more a gesture of ensuring the teams in the field were motivated because I was there with them. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that post-retirement I would be phoning people to collect data. It was from May 2021 to April 2022. I learnt with time that when Thami Mtshali called, his teeth came off with flesh. This great son of the soil joined the AmaGalela clan’s ancestors on October 9...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos