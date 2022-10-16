Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | We owe Thami Mtshali curiosity to do as he did and uplift humanity

The Pan-Africanist behind iBurst and Galela died in Soweto on October 9 aged 57

16 October 2022 - 20:18 By PALI LEHOHLA

A man with a big heart who implemented big ideas has left us. In my profession, we are known as people counters. But when you become a statistician-general you tend to be barred from this important task. You hardly enter homes or talk to individuals. This is left to enumerators. The last time I engaged in such a task on a protracted basis was when I was a development researcher at Agricor in Bophuthatswana 32 years ago. In all subsequent surveys over which I presided, getting into households was more a gesture of ensuring the teams in the field were motivated because I was there with them. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that post-retirement I would be phoning people to collect data. It was from May 2021 to April 2022. I learnt with time that when Thami Mtshali called, his teeth came off with flesh. This great son of the soil joined the AmaGalela clan’s ancestors on October 9...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Dear white South Africans (and Herman Mashaba) Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s actions are not those of an innocent man Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Government must salvage some dignity and pay reward Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT: How did we stray from the simple principle of right and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | We owe Thami Mtshali curiosity to do as he did and uplift ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...