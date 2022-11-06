PALI LEHOHLA | Schizophrenia abounds: dismantling power stations is maniacal
Eskom’s entire fleet should be kept and separate solar, wind and battery facilities constructed
06 November 2022 - 20:37 By pali lehohla
Faced with an existential economic challenge because of load-shedding, President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 22 outlined measures to keep electricity on and called for South Africans to contribute in whatever way they can to end energy scarcity. The measures aim to improve the performance of Eskom’s power stations, accelerate the procurement of new generation capacity, increase private investment therein, enable businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar and fundamentally transform the sector to position it for future sustainability. Yet everything that followed, epitomised by the closure and cannibalisation of Komati power station (KPS) into a solar-powered facility and the issuing of a consultation document for public comment on what has been closed, represents all except the president’s July 22 statement...
