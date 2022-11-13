News

SA provides fertile ground for funders of terrorism. Here’s why

Corruption and general lawlessness is the perfect climate for terrorism funding to thrive

13 November 2022 - 20:42 By Hussein Solomon

The US embassy in SA has twice raised the alarm recently about terrorism in the country. On October 26 it issued a security alert for a possible terror attack in Sandton, the financial centre of Johannesburg...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Gold thread links ‘Isis funder’ to US-sanctioned businessman News
  2. Good progress made in staving off greylisting, says NPA Politics
  3. Greylisting will create heavy weather for R155bn climate change package Business
  4. NEWSMAKER | SA cannot escape greylisting, says Financial Intelligence Centre ... Business Times
  5. US sanctions four members of alleged 'Isis cell' in Durban South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘A truly lovable, talented soul’: school, community in mourning for Ethan Sass, ... News
  2. Feared Basotho gang leader shot dead in Soweto hit as bloody war rages News
  3. PP’s impeachment hearing clocking up close to R100m in taxpayers’ money: Mpofu News
  4. ‘You hardly see anyone, but we know they’re inside’: no sign of ‘IS terror ... News
  5. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved