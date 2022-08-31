×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Take a page from their book — not our MPs’, of course

Schoolchildren’s thoughtful efforts illustrate how SA communities, not a dysfunctional government, will bring about positive change

31 August 2022 - 21:09

The power of community...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Ramathuba’s churlish comments have no place in SA government Opinion & Analysis
  2. Free internet on tablets has matriXXX scrambling for porn sites News
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Forked-tongue education: have we learnt nothing? Opinion & Analysis
  4. For unemployed social workers, education is the key that ‘locked’ their lives News
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Muir College gave more than 100% to reach 200 Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Take a page from their book — not our MPs’, of course Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Weeding out the good after a month of bad Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | VBS-Zuma case sends clear message to loan defaulters Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Another week in SA and another startling political revelation Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and ... Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)