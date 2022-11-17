Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | This could be Ramaphosa’s undoing, but presidents survive these things

The outcome and final delivery date of the special panel’s impeachment findings have the president’s political survival on a knife-edge

17 November 2022 - 21:23
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

With the ANC elective conference just around the corner, it may look like time is up for President Cyril Ramaphosa, but he could still escape impeachment by the skin of his teeth...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Wild a*s move: it’s time people knew they deserve more than ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Fraser vs Ramaphosa vs Rhoode vs O’Sullivan vs the media Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Politics of security: Sandton terror threat has us shopping ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Rudderless South Africa manufacturing fake monsters like Jeff ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Does Ramaphosa care that SOEs are on their knees? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why Stellies racists behave like animals: last kicks of a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Democracy is slowly chipping away at the denialists in the US Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | DonkeyGate has been opened and the opportunists have bolted Opinion & Analysis
  4. GABRIEL CROUSE | Beyond black and white: why ‘aggressive’ pigment politics ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Infrastructure is creaking, empty political promises will not halt ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...
PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...