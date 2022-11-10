MAKHUDU SEFARA | Wild a*s move: it’s time people knew they deserve more than donkey carts
There’s nothing wrong with our democracy, the problem is those representing it
10 November 2022 - 21:53
If there is a case of putting the cart before the horse, it must be ANC national treasurer-wannabe Pule Mabe, the current ANC spokesperson, regarding his now discarded thoughts about charging the media for ANC elective conference news coverage...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Wild a*s move: it’s time people knew they deserve more than donkey carts
There’s nothing wrong with our democracy, the problem is those representing it
If there is a case of putting the cart before the horse, it must be ANC national treasurer-wannabe Pule Mabe, the current ANC spokesperson, regarding his now discarded thoughts about charging the media for ANC elective conference news coverage...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos