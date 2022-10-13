MAKHUDU SEFARA | Does Ramaphosa care that SOEs are on their knees?
In the period leading to the medium-term budget policy statement, we need political will to sort out a litany of poor governance in state firms
13 October 2022 - 22:04
There is a story they tell in most small towns: government systems relied on for service delivery are deliberately wrecked to create demand for emergency services, which then enrich a few connected businesses...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Does Ramaphosa care that SOEs are on their knees?
In the period leading to the medium-term budget policy statement, we need political will to sort out a litany of poor governance in state firms
There is a story they tell in most small towns: government systems relied on for service delivery are deliberately wrecked to create demand for emergency services, which then enrich a few connected businesses...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos