Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Politics of security: Sandton terror threat has us shopping for facts

It’s possible the Americans are up to mischief, but how would SA's government contradict them, especially when blindsided by their incompetence?

27 October 2022 - 21:15
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

In the murky world of intelligence, trite though it may appear, it is hard to get to the truth. The best we can get is a smidgen of the truth about the impending terrorist attack on Sandton...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Rudderless South Africa manufacturing fake monsters like Jeff ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Does Ramaphosa care that SOEs are on their knees? Opinion & Analysis
  3. US terror alert 'blew up six-week antiterrorism operation by authorities' News

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | This week Zuma confirmed what we feared all along — he wanted to be ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The game is up for Zuma and his accomplices Opinion & Analysis
  3. HERMAN MASHABA | Dear Eusebius, race-based affirmative action has achieved ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Three decades of handing out funds like confetti are hopefully over Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | You’ve been screwed: new curriculum is nothing but a pillar ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...