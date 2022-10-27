MAKHUDU SEFARA | Politics of security: Sandton terror threat has us shopping for facts

It’s possible the Americans are up to mischief, but how would SA's government contradict them, especially when blindsided by their incompetence?

In the murky world of intelligence, trite though it may appear, it is hard to get to the truth. The best we can get is a smidgen of the truth about the impending terrorist attack on Sandton...