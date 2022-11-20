PALI LEHOHLA | Putting African entrepreneurs on the path to divinity
Africa’s largest start-up campus, 22 On Sloane, is celebrating its fifth anniversary on the back of entrepreneurship week. May it continue to inspire
20 November 2022 - 21:22 By PALI LEHOHLA
The Global Entrepreneurship Network Africa (GEN Africa) celebrated entrepreneurship week from November 14 to 20. This year the annual event is especially special for 22 On Sloane, which celebrates its fifth anniversary. Africa's largest start-up campus, based in Johannesburg, is led by indefatigable pan-African par excellence Kizito Okechukwu. At about 16, Kizito landed on Durban’s shores in search of divinity. But he had a lot more on his mind and headed to Cape Town, where he took a shoeshine job at the Sun International Hotel in Strand. He then became an usher, the first port of call for any visitor stepping out of a car to check in to the hotel. I was one of his victims. He would carry my bags and take me through deep discussions as he walked me towards the check-in desk, often slowing me down to ensure I had taken note of his ideas. In time Kizito would move to Sandton, Johannesburg, to open an entrepreneurship-focused business...
