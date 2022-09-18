PALI LEHOHLA | Obey the sangoma all you like, but privatisation is not the answer to SA’s woes
It’s time the country familiarised itself with economics and discipline
18 September 2022 - 22:03 By PALI LEHOHLA
Beware of the deleterious impact of the sangoma law of compliance. The sangoma always wins. Almost five years since my departure from running the national numbers, I have had a chance to use them and have discovered how useful it is to have such an arsenal at one’s disposal. I have been reflecting on my accidental journey to accidentally landing that crucial national task. For lack of a better description, call it a game of chance wrapped in sangoma mysticism...
