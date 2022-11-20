News

Torpid climate summit ends on a high note, but ambition lags

Historic climate deal is expected to benefit countries hit by the effects of climate change

20 November 2022 - 21:21
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Nearly 200 countries at the annual UN climate summit, which ended Sunday, ushered in a deal on a new climate damages fund to aid poor countries hit by climate change and at the last minute rescued the faltering meeting on protecting the planet from climate chaos...

