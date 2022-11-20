Torpid climate summit ends on a high note, but ambition lags
Historic climate deal is expected to benefit countries hit by the effects of climate change
20 November 2022 - 21:21
Nearly 200 countries at the annual UN climate summit, which ended Sunday, ushered in a deal on a new climate damages fund to aid poor countries hit by climate change and at the last minute rescued the faltering meeting on protecting the planet from climate chaos...
Torpid climate summit ends on a high note, but ambition lags
Historic climate deal is expected to benefit countries hit by the effects of climate change
Nearly 200 countries at the annual UN climate summit, which ended Sunday, ushered in a deal on a new climate damages fund to aid poor countries hit by climate change and at the last minute rescued the faltering meeting on protecting the planet from climate chaos...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos