JONATHAN JANSEN | If my honours students had written the Phala Phala report, I would have failed all of them

It's a lousy report, even if the standards of evidence required by the brief are low

07 December 2022 - 20:31

Our morbid fascination with judges must end. Whenever an organisation is in trouble we call these otherwise good men and women out of retirement to solve complex social problems for which they are not qualified. The quick recourse to judicial rescue is an act of intellectual laziness, an attempt to give a veneer of objectivity to a problem that could have been resolved through other types of expertise. Let me explain...

