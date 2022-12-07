Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | If ever SA was ripe for a despotic takeover, it’s now

With the country floundering in the dark, a tyrant promising quick fixes will be a popular choice for a desperate population

07 December 2022 - 20:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

Conspiracy theories thrive on fear and anger, so it made sense that, as SA lurched from the already-awful stage 4 load-shedding to the pre-apocalyptic stage 6 on Wednesday, the theorists were out in full force...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | No matter how you look at it, our politics is smothered in hypocrisy Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | There are billions of reasons why Cyril won’t be affected either way Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The ego has landed ... to save the ‘future of civilisation’ Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | This sounds goofy, but I’m sure the ANC is living in Disneyland Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | For whose benefit does Sisulu want the constitution amended, the ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | We haven’t forgotten: Zuma also hobnobbed with British royalty Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa must go, but before he does, he has one last job to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa may have won round 1, but the next two may prove ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa may have won round 1, but the next two may prove ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Ramaphosa’s ConCourt case shows an irrational fear of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | If my honours students had written the Phala Phala report, I ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar