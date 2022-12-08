Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Systems must be modified if sex work is decriminalised

Legalising sex work should also should be the start of a comprehensive support system

08 December 2022 - 21:17

While minister of justice Ronald Lamola is on Friday expected to give an update on SA’s move to decriminalise sex work, we can only hope that government understands that this would be the beginning of a long road ahead where many systems would need to change or improve to accommodate such a law. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Seems like Phala Phala is business as usual to Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | No amount of money can compensate for the crimes against humanity ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | An open ballot is an exercise in accountability Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa may have won round 1, but the next two may prove ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa must go, but before he does, he has one last job to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa may have won round 1, but the next two may prove ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | If my honours students had written the Phala Phala report, I ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Ramaphosa’s ConCourt case shows an irrational fear of ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar