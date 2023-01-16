Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Companies can deduct 'reasonable' penalty for booking cancellations

You can cancel any booking you made in advance for a refund, but the company can deduct a 'reasonable' cancellation penalty

16 January 2023 - 06:00
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

The issue of booking cancellations is a complicated one, and Covid-19-related lockdowns made them even more so because neither consumer nor supplier had any say in the matter...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Beware new bogus Sassa grant WhatsApp message South Africa
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Free credit score, seven-day cooling off period and detailed ... Consumer Live
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | How committed to customer relations are retailers? Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Stage 6 load-shedding has changed the cold chain maintenance ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. BOOK EXTRACT | Assassinations, doctored PhDs and the taxi mafia at SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | No honour in a country with a seemingly insatiable appetite for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LEBOGANG MOKOENA | We have no roads, no homes and sewage in the ocean, but let ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Did De Ruyter know exactly how to hold ’em until the dealin’ was ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | How to improve your credit score and avoid impersonation fraud Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...