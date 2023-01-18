TOM EATON | Government lining up more offshore fun ... this time it’s war-games
Hosting manoeuvres with Russia and China might be seen as thumbing our nose at the West but we’ve been playing both sides of the fence
18 January 2023 - 20:15
By inviting Russia and China to stage war-games off Durban, South Africa has sent a clear and bold message to the world: we will do literally anything for money...
TOM EATON | Government lining up more offshore fun ... this time it’s war-games
Hosting manoeuvres with Russia and China might be seen as thumbing our nose at the West but we’ve been playing both sides of the fence
By inviting Russia and China to stage war-games off Durban, South Africa has sent a clear and bold message to the world: we will do literally anything for money...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos