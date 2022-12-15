Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Now that De Ruyter has resigned ...

We still don’t know if the Eskom CEO was doing a heroic holding job at Eskom or hastening its collapse

15 December 2022 - 19:34
Tom Eaton Columnist

As Andre de Ruyter’s resignation is cheered and lamented, we still don’t know if he was doing a heroic holding job at Eskom or hastening its collapse. But there’s a pretty good way of making an educated guess: just look at the people who are happy he’s gone...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | The battered rust bucket that is SAS Republic is in desperate need ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Our government’s friends come and go like ships in the night Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | If ever SA was ripe for a despotic takeover, it’s now Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | No matter how you look at it, our politics is smothered in hypocrisy Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Shades of Waterkloof: let’s talk about that Russian ship on Cape ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Even as their leaders don’t give a damn, South Africans just ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The battered rust bucket that is SAS Republic is in desperate need ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The hornet’s nest of squabbles ahead of ANC national conference Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Unless infrastructure and planning are prioritised, we’re headed ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...