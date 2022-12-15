TOM EATON | Now that De Ruyter has resigned ...
We still don’t know if the Eskom CEO was doing a heroic holding job at Eskom or hastening its collapse
15 December 2022 - 19:34
As Andre de Ruyter’s resignation is cheered and lamented, we still don’t know if he was doing a heroic holding job at Eskom or hastening its collapse. But there’s a pretty good way of making an educated guess: just look at the people who are happy he’s gone...
TOM EATON | Now that De Ruyter has resigned ...
We still don’t know if the Eskom CEO was doing a heroic holding job at Eskom or hastening its collapse
As Andre de Ruyter’s resignation is cheered and lamented, we still don’t know if he was doing a heroic holding job at Eskom or hastening its collapse. But there’s a pretty good way of making an educated guess: just look at the people who are happy he’s gone...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos