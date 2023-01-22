PALI LEHOHLA | A planless plan is planning to fail, and we do it so well
The how-to is lacking in all the plans implemented to build the nation, so they fail to rise to scale
22 January 2023 - 21:15
That the country is no longer at ease is no longer debatable. South Africa Incorporated has our fingers and toes angrily pointing at others and not ourselves as we rattle on ad nauseam like the characters in Twelve Angry Men...
PALI LEHOHLA | A planless plan is planning to fail, and we do it so well
The how-to is lacking in all the plans implemented to build the nation, so they fail to rise to scale
That the country is no longer at ease is no longer debatable. South Africa Incorporated has our fingers and toes angrily pointing at others and not ourselves as we rattle on ad nauseam like the characters in Twelve Angry Men...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos