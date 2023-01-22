Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | A planless plan is planning to fail, and we do it so well

The how-to is lacking in all the plans implemented to build the nation, so they fail to rise to scale

22 January 2023 - 21:15

That the country is no longer at ease is no longer debatable. South Africa Incorporated has our fingers and toes angrily pointing at others and not ourselves as we rattle on ad nauseam like the characters in Twelve Angry Men...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | No honour in a country with a seemingly insatiable appetite for ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Did De Ruyter know exactly how to hold ’em until the dealin’ was ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Hear these commandments and it’ll ‘feel good to be African’ Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. |KHAEB SHAUN MACDONALD | Be cautious when forging indigenous-people alliances Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sheba the tiger turns Joburg into a zoo while Lesufi remains ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Depopulate your mind of centuries-old bigotries Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Beware the danger of exceptional ‘against all odds’ matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | 30 years in power and ANC still falls short of 30% for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials