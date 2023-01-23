EDITORIAL | Sadly we have a reactive government instead of proactive one
The electricity tariff hike and Ramaphosa’s response were not well thought out
23 January 2023 - 20:27
Earlier this month Business Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/business/2023-01-15-nersa-tariff-hike-absurd/) reported on economists and business lobby groups describing the 18.5% electricity tariff hike approved by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) as absurd. “It is the absurd result of a state insisting on being energy producer through Eskom, determining prices through Nersa and hamstringing private energy production at every possible corner,” Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux told the publication. But even more absurd is President Cyril Ramaphosa this weekend asking Eskom to temporarily suspend the implementation of the increase set for April 1. Eskom gave its tariff hike submission to Nersa back in September. It boggles the mind that it has only now, almost five months and many load-shedding hours later, occurred to Ramaphosa to try to step in...
EDITORIAL | Sadly we have a reactive government instead of proactive one
The electricity tariff hike and Ramaphosa’s response were not well thought out
Earlier this month Business Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/business/2023-01-15-nersa-tariff-hike-absurd/) reported on economists and business lobby groups describing the 18.5% electricity tariff hike approved by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) as absurd. “It is the absurd result of a state insisting on being energy producer through Eskom, determining prices through Nersa and hamstringing private energy production at every possible corner,” Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux told the publication. But even more absurd is President Cyril Ramaphosa this weekend asking Eskom to temporarily suspend the implementation of the increase set for April 1. Eskom gave its tariff hike submission to Nersa back in September. It boggles the mind that it has only now, almost five months and many load-shedding hours later, occurred to Ramaphosa to try to step in...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos