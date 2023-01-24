Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | As we teeter on the brink of the abyss, the silence of big business is deafening

Despite our collapsed infrastructure and failed economic policy business leaders have remained sullenly silent

24 January 2023 - 20:34
Tony Leon Columnist

The cavalcade of chaos and crises confronting South Africa right now, with electricity outages a daily grim reminder of our failing state, is probably an excellent moment to roll out the tattered red carpet in Pretoria for the visiting representative of an even more failed enterprise than our own: Russia...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | Shades of Waterkloof: let’s talk about that Russian ship on Cape ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | We’re back where ‘restraint and generosity’ are outlandish for a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Democracy is slowly chipping away at the denialists in the US Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | Youthful nations are infatuated with good old lies — why? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | As we teeter on the brink of the abyss, the silence of big business ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | One thing you can bank on is the ANC spouting hot air Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | A planless plan is planning to fail, and we do it so well Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Welcome to the ‘hard lock’ cafe: what does ‘uncapped’ data ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. OPINION | Desperate to be a CEO? Here’s the worst job in global energy Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials