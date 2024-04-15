EDITORIAL | Parents of Vryburger High pupils who can afford fees but don't pay should hang their heads in shame

The plight of the school in Primrose, Germiston, is a crying shame — and it's the children who will suffer

It is a terrible time in our society when TimesLIVE Premium has to run stories about how a school which was once regarded as one of the best in the Ekurhuleni district has been brought to its knees because parents — some of whom have good jobs and can afford to pay fees — have decided to stop paying. ..