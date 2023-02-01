TOM EATON | Why not use a Tottenham shirt to launder SA’s reputation?
It is not surprising that our country is itching to join Russia, China and Qatar, among others, in the realm of sportswashing?
01 February 2023 - 21:38
I write this in the full knowledge that it could end my career and wreck my closest relationships, but I don’t think that Lindiwe Sisulu’s alleged plan to “sponsor” Tottenham Hotspur to the tune of almost R1bn is the worst thing she’s ever suggested. In fact, it’s such an adequate idea that I’m starting to doubt she even thought of it herself...
TOM EATON | Why not use a Tottenham shirt to launder SA’s reputation?
It is not surprising that our country is itching to join Russia, China and Qatar, among others, in the realm of sportswashing?
I write this in the full knowledge that it could end my career and wreck my closest relationships, but I don’t think that Lindiwe Sisulu’s alleged plan to “sponsor” Tottenham Hotspur to the tune of almost R1bn is the worst thing she’s ever suggested. In fact, it’s such an adequate idea that I’m starting to doubt she even thought of it herself...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos