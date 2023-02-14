Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA is far from Haiti’s nightmare, but look at the hit on AKA for signs

With an average of 72 murders a day, according to stats, forget about investment and economic growth. When are we going to declare war on crime?

14 February 2023 - 20:27
Caiphus Kgosana Editor: Business TImes

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow. It’s as if we are living minute to minute. We go out (and) we don’t know if we’ll be coming back,” Jude Jonathas, a senior programme manager at the Mercy Corps humanitarian group, told Al Jazeera in January from Haitian capital Port au Prince...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa, it’s time you became a spoilsport for the sake of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A small province played a big role for the CR22 faction Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa may have won round 1, but the next two may prove ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The ANC has finally moved on from the Zuma family Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Who is the real winner of ‘Idols SA’ when we struggle to create ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Just energy transition: don’t be fooled by St Peter’s mother ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Hiding defects from buyers when selling a house can be costly Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | Another chaotic Sona is not just ‘one of those’ — it imperils ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Announcing a new minister is sad and a state of disaster even ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path