Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Students are struggling, but let’s not destabilise universities in our quest to help

26 February 2023 - 19:25

As we prepare to welcome March, classrooms and lecture halls across the country should be packed with students in pursuit of a higher education. However, the reality is that far too many have missed out on vital weeks of learning already because of protests, campus disruptions and financial disputes...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT may have landed on its feet, but it might not be so lucky ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. ‘Not how we envisaged 2023’: UCT council to urgently tackle ‘governance crisis’ News
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Beware the danger of exceptional ‘against all odds’ matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. 'We are feeling unsafe, cases are getting quashed': Fort Hare leadership to ... News
  5. ‘It won’t be surprising’ if VC Phakeng encounters face-saving exit: UCT prof News

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Tangled up in blue: a tall tale from deep in DA territory Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Pravin doth protest too much, methinks Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | To be a hero, De Ruyter needs to back up his claims Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Hell hath no fury like that unleashed by a singing CEO Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT may have landed on its feet, but it might not be so lucky ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses