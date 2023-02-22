JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT may have landed on its feet, but it might not be so lucky next time
The institution needs to guard against appointing intemperate leaders
22 February 2023 - 20:13
It is chaos in university leadership right now. The vice-chancellor (VC) of the Vaal University of Technology has been placed on special leave by his council, the VC of the University of Fort Hare narrowly escaped assassination for his stand on corruption and on Wednesday news broke that the VC of the University of Cape Town (UCT) has settled for a R12m golden handshake to leave the institution. All this happens as starry-eyed first-year students start registration and orientation for the most exciting journey of their learning lives. How sad that we could not provide the incoming class of 2023 with more stable campuses and more inviting leadership. It is, however, the events at UCT that will raise eyebrows...
