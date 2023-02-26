World

Big Tech ‘fair share’ debate set to dominate world mobile meet

Representatives from companies including Alphabet, Meta and Netflix are expected to use the conference to push back against the EU proposals

26 February 2023 - 19:24 By Supantha Mukherjee, Martin Coulter and Joan Faus

A clash between Big Tech and EU telecom firms over who will underwrite network infrastructure is set to dominate discussion at the world's largest telecom conference this week...

