'We are feeling unsafe, cases are getting quashed': Fort Hare leadership to President Ramaphosa
Police patrols in Alice only took place for a day and a half
26 February 2023 - 10:56
President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the vice-chancellor of the University of Fort Hare, Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, that the government will not allow the institution and the town in which it is situated to become “a gangster site”...
