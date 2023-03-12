Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Pull a rabbit out of your hat and solve the education crisis, government

Dire educational statistics are not a reflection of black performance. They are a reflection of our neoliberal, minimalist policies

12 March 2023 - 19:57 By PALI LEHOHLA

That South Africa has a massive skills shortage to power a modern economy is not in contest. The question is, what must South Africa do to breed skills that will unlock the potential of its 60-million people?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | For Madiba’s sake, haul out a cigarette box and do the maths. ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Hell hath no fury like that unleashed by a singing CEO Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The Reprivate of South Africa: there are cycles better than this ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cyril's bloated, uninspiring cabinet will be slow and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘All hands on deck’ Lesufi would rather die trying as he ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Politicians want our votes but not our voices Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Dear crèches, the safety of our children is your responsibility Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | You can’t help but marvel at Mbalula’s world of wondrous oblivion Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...