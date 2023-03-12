PALI LEHOHLA | Pull a rabbit out of your hat and solve the education crisis, government
Dire educational statistics are not a reflection of black performance. They are a reflection of our neoliberal, minimalist policies
12 March 2023 - 19:57 By PALI LEHOHLA
That South Africa has a massive skills shortage to power a modern economy is not in contest. The question is, what must South Africa do to breed skills that will unlock the potential of its 60-million people?..
PALI LEHOHLA | Pull a rabbit out of your hat and solve the education crisis, government
Dire educational statistics are not a reflection of black performance. They are a reflection of our neoliberal, minimalist policies
That South Africa has a massive skills shortage to power a modern economy is not in contest. The question is, what must South Africa do to breed skills that will unlock the potential of its 60-million people?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos