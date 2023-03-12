OBITUARY | Legendary journalist Fleur de Villiers leaves a lasting legacy
In 1979 she broke the story behind state president John Vorster stepping down in the wake of the Information Scandal
12 March 2023 - 19:56 By Chris Barron
Fleur de Villiers, who has died in London at the age 85 was a legendary Sunday Times journalist and political editor who brokered the first secret talks between SA’s ruling establishment and the ANC, and helped stop the trade in blood diamonds that was funding Unita’s war against the MPLA government in Angola...
Fleur de Villiers, who has died in London at the age 85 was a legendary Sunday Times journalist and political editor who brokered the first secret talks between SA’s ruling establishment and the ANC, and helped stop the trade in blood diamonds that was funding Unita’s war against the MPLA government in Angola...
