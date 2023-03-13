Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Business’s traffic light bulb moment is another free pass for the state

It’s time government stopped looking to business for help every time it fails to deliver

13 March 2023 - 20:33

Keeping the lights on, even if they are traffic lights, is a welcome initiative to help pull ourselves out of the energy crisis. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Heads must roll over school pit latrine deaths in SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Dear crèches, the safety of our children is your responsibility Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Protests are one thing, destructive mob mentality is another Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | ‘So long, Cele’: three words we so desperately wanted Cyril to say Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | New ministry is more a political solution than critical service Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Responses to ‘The Inheritors’ illuminate our choking ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Pull a rabbit out of your hat and solve the education crisis, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Bank on returns, but only if you're quick off the mark Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cyril's bloated, uninspiring cabinet will be slow and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Harambee is a testament to what excellence and honesty can ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...