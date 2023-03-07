EDITORIAL | ‘So long, Cele’: three words we so desperately wanted Cyril to say

Our main problem is one the cabinet reshuffle failed to touch on: the police ministry

As the dust settles on the much-talked-about cabinet reshuffle, attention has moved to portfolios that were left unaffected. One of these became apparent a day after the reshuffle during an address by Stone Sizani, South African ambassador to Germany, in Berlin...