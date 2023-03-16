EDITORIAL | Shut down the war talk and let the peaceful majority be heard
Julius Malema and the EFF’s inflammatory rally cries amount to criminality
16 March 2023 - 20:14
EFF leader Julius Malema’s utterance, “We’re ready for Phoenix”, is meant to send shivers down our spines. A clear reference to the deadly July riots of 2021, when at least 36 people were killed in the Durban town of Phoenix during clashes with residents in the neighbouring Bhambayi township. Malema is relishing the fear he knows a statement like this would instil. The cruelty we witnessed in 2021 counts among the worst of our times. It would be diabolical to orchestrate a repeat. But before giving too much credence to such war talk, it is important to remember those who shout the loudest do not necessarily reflect the majority view...
