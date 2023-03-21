Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Brics by Brics, slowly breaking the shackles of the West

Enlarging Brics to include the oil producers is likely to accelerate the de-dollarisation of the world

21 March 2023 - 19:40

One significant impact of the Russia-Ukraine war will be to accelerate the expansion of the Brics trade alliance from its current members of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This will speed up the remaking of the post-Cold War global political power dynamics, financial make-up and ideological systems...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | In quite a state: checks and imbalances, public services and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | A state of disaster may not solve all Eskom’s problems, but it ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | From French to foe: African youth have had it with their ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The hornet’s nest of squabbles ahead of ANC national conference Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC presidency race may deliver a shock bigger than Zuma’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Security forces, we see what you’re capable of, don’t beat a hasty ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Forget about the poor, Malema aims to position himself and the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Brics by Brics, slowly breaking the shackles of the West Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | When did SAHRC become the human right-wing commission? Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | 'Hatred' of Malema blinds some white people to the EFF’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament