EDITORIAL | It’s hard to believe Godongwana’s Eskom exemption is the way to go
The finance minister’s latest measures look more like a cover-up than a much-needed solution to Eskom’s problem
03 April 2023 - 20:36
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced Eskom is exempted from regulations requiring state-owned companies to disclose any expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act. Eskom is now exempt from disclosing any irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its annual financial statements for the next three years. ..
