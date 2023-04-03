Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The timing of the ANC’s trip to Russia makes a lot of sense

Liberals will continue to denounce Putin, but a large and growing number of South Africans are primed to demand what he delivered in Russia

03 April 2023 - 20:45
Tom Eaton Columnist

It makes sense that the ANC has sent a delegation to Russia, and not only because calling it a “working visit” means they can charge the minibar to South African taxpayers.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | The cancellation game: never let cellphone companies go Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Gordin’s murder is a reminder that the outrageous has become ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Go BIG or go home: SA’s best-case scenario for policy Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | JOU MARS SE: Elon Musk and the profits of doom Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Bit by bit, South Africans are becoming solutions for others Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief