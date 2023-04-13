EDITORIAL | WANTED: Someone to actually take responsibility for Thabo Bester’s escape
The justice and correctional services portfolio committee has been subjected to a distinct lack of culpability and respect from role players who were questioned
13 April 2023 - 22:34
As SA officials prepared to bring back one of the country’s most notorious prison breakers in recent years, those meant to account for his escape were passing the buck like a collection plate at church...
EDITORIAL | WANTED: Someone to actually take responsibility for Thabo Bester’s escape
The justice and correctional services portfolio committee has been subjected to a distinct lack of culpability and respect from role players who were questioned
As SA officials prepared to bring back one of the country’s most notorious prison breakers in recent years, those meant to account for his escape were passing the buck like a collection plate at church...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos