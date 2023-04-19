EDITORIAL | NSFAS’s R5.1bn mistake shows lack of basic checks and balances
Not only were 40,000 undeserving students funded, but what about those genuine applicants who lost out?
19 April 2023 - 20:57
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) exists to provide financial aid to eligible students at the country’s 50 public Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and 26 universities. According to its mission statement, it supports access to and success in higher education and training for students from poor and working-class families who would otherwise not be able to afford to study...
EDITORIAL | NSFAS’s R5.1bn mistake shows lack of basic checks and balances
Not only were 40,000 undeserving students funded, but what about those genuine applicants who lost out?
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) exists to provide financial aid to eligible students at the country’s 50 public Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and 26 universities. According to its mission statement, it supports access to and success in higher education and training for students from poor and working-class families who would otherwise not be able to afford to study...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos