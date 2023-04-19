Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | NSFAS’s R5.1bn mistake shows lack of basic checks and balances

Not only were 40,000 undeserving students funded, but what about those genuine applicants who lost out?

19 April 2023 - 20:57

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) exists to provide financial aid to eligible students at the country’s 50 public Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and 26 universities. According to its mission statement, it supports access to and success in higher education and training for students from poor and working-class families who would otherwise not be able to afford to study...

