Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | Our electoral system neither sees nor respects voters

28 April 2023 - 08:25 By SONGEZO ZIBI

In recent weeks national news has been abuzz with reports that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie wants to be mayor of the City of Johannesburg. He is mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality in the Western Cape. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Steenhuisen up there with Niehaus as ‘the most awful politicians’, says Van ... Politics
  2. Can Songezo Zibi rise to the occasion? Politics
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | RISE Mzansi has decent odds but should tackle three major ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | It’s time ambivalent voters rose to the occasion Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Have you got old debt? You could be off the hook Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Political criticism of ICC 'won't hold water if Putin visits SA' Opinion & Analysis
  3. OLEKSANDRA ROMANTSOVA | Ukraine’s fight for survival — and how SA can help Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | Our electoral system neither sees nor respects voters Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Best of luck to you, Lula, but Da Silva lining is tarnished Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York
Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador