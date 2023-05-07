Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The Bereng family deserves answers from the police

So far the police and department of correctional services have done little to help Katlego Bereng’s family find closure with his death

07 May 2023 - 20:54

Katlego Bereng, the man found dead in Thabo Bester's cell, was laid to rest in a depressing funeral service in Bloemfontein on Sunday, where his distraught family was left with no closure amid the many unanswered questions as to how, when, where and why he died and who killed him...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Compliance checks are vital to keep commuters safe and on time Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Press freedom is for everyone and should not be taken lightly Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Crime-fighting wardens hit the streets, but can we keep their guns ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | No grey area: SA cannot be seen as a money-laundering haven News
  5. EDITORIAL | Ministerial load-shedding battle latest delay in solving energy ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Leadership by summits: how to let things fall apart Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Beer halls, whorehouses and silly virgins are screwing the power ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Tainted love: how SA was primed for failure Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Our bold and brave foreign minister Pandors to no-one Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Nothing to fry when the egg always ends up on the face Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters