Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | South African foreign policy inconsistent and incoherent

09 May 2023 - 10:42
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

In this edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, the podcast host briefly frames the legal and political issues related to the ongoing controversy surrounding the possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to South Africa later this year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Buying a car? Don’t get zapped by the VAPs Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s choice of friends leaves a lot to be desired Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Beer halls, whorehouses and silly virgins are screwing the power ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SONGEZO ZIBI | Why South Africa’s mineral wealth is wasted Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The ANC loves Putin on a show, but that’s where it ends Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...