Sport

Blast from the past: Tshabalala fries the opposition to win French Open

Today in SA sports history: May 9

08 May 2023 - 20:19
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1953 — Olympic bronze medallist Willie Toweel makes his debut as a professional boxer, beating Jackie O’Connor on points over four rounds at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. Toweel, brother of world champion Vic, would go on to win SA titles in four classes from bantamweight to welterweight...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Bullish White vows to set things right Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | A new era for World Rugby beckons Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | It’s great to see fans voting with their feet for quarterfinal ... Sport
  4. Ismail is an elite athlete who will only be missed now that she’s gone Sport
  5. Blast from the past: KP spearheads England T20 win over Proteas Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Simbine dazzles at Doha Diamond League event Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Peterson spins Proteas to victory over Bangladesh Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Natalie du Toit misses world champs podium by split-second Sport

Most read

  1. Bullish White vows to set things right Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Simbine dazzles at Doha Diamond League event Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Natalie du Toit misses world champs podium by split-second Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | It’s great to see fans voting with their feet for quarterfinal ... Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | A new era for World Rugby beckons Sport

Latest Videos

‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...
We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...