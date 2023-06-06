WILLIAM GUMEDE | Morocco makes democratic, economic strides but still fails on the human rights front
The North African country is working hard to position itself as an economic hub for the continent
06 June 2023 - 20:39
As its North African neighbours such as Tunisia, Algeria and Libya falter, either experiencing economic crisis, political instability or country break-up, Morocco is increasingly transforming itself into a pivot within Africa, switching up its economy, democracy and position in the world...
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Morocco makes democratic, economic strides but still fails on the human rights front
The North African country is working hard to position itself as an economic hub for the continent
As its North African neighbours such as Tunisia, Algeria and Libya falter, either experiencing economic crisis, political instability or country break-up, Morocco is increasingly transforming itself into a pivot within Africa, switching up its economy, democracy and position in the world...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos