Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Morocco makes democratic, economic strides but still fails on the human rights front

The North African country is working hard to position itself as an economic hub for the continent

06 June 2023 - 20:39

As its North African neighbours such as Tunisia, Algeria and Libya falter, either experiencing economic crisis, political instability or country break-up, Morocco is increasingly transforming itself into a pivot within Africa, switching up its economy, democracy and position in the world...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA must learn from its amoral support of Sudanese dictator ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Best of luck to you, Lula, but Da Silva lining is tarnished Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Sorry, we don’t do Pan-Africanism in Tunisia Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The rise of Russian mercenaries in Africa threatens to deepen ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | ANC now feels the sting for messing with the Scorpions Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Tribunal rules in favour of client in Covid cancellation Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | A sting in the tail: don’t hold your breath for the Scorpions’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Gangster's paradise — not on our watch Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | South Africa and Neuralink would be an intriguing anachronism Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial
White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall