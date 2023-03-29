WILLIAM GUMEDE | The rise of Russian mercenaries in Africa threatens to deepen instability
Putin’s country has signed agreements with 20 African governments to provide weapons, training or military support
29 March 2023 - 21:45
African autocratic governments and leaders are increasingly hiring Russian soldiers and mercenaries to prop them up against domestic opposition...
WILLIAM GUMEDE | The rise of Russian mercenaries in Africa threatens to deepen instability
Putin’s country has signed agreements with 20 African governments to provide weapons, training or military support
African autocratic governments and leaders are increasingly hiring Russian soldiers and mercenaries to prop them up against domestic opposition...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos