PATRICK BULGER | Where's Wally? Absent security chief no help anyway against Putin's missiles
Ramaphosa's 'peace-keeping mission' may have been a circus, but at least Wally Rhoode was kept locked up and out of harm's way
22 June 2023 - 22:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa took his Flying Circus to eastern Europe last week — with senior conjurer Wally Rhoode taking (it) up the rear in Poland — seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The escapade had the feel of a lost chapter of Spike Milligan’s Adolf Hitler: My Part in his Downfall. A vainglorious quest whose goal seems to have been to settle the costly fallout with the West from the Lady R debacle. To get back onside. ..
PATRICK BULGER | Where's Wally? Absent security chief no help anyway against Putin's missiles
Ramaphosa's 'peace-keeping mission' may have been a circus, but at least Wally Rhoode was kept locked up and out of harm's way
President Cyril Ramaphosa took his Flying Circus to eastern Europe last week — with senior conjurer Wally Rhoode taking (it) up the rear in Poland — seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The escapade had the feel of a lost chapter of Spike Milligan’s Adolf Hitler: My Part in his Downfall. A vainglorious quest whose goal seems to have been to settle the costly fallout with the West from the Lady R debacle. To get back onside. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos