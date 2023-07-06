EDITORIAL | Illegal mining must be addressed and regulated before there are more deaths
Illegal mining is a growing and dangerous industry that can no longer just be left to its own devices
06 July 2023 - 21:18
The residents of Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg have been failed on so many levels. Living in abject poverty, those staying in shacks around an illegal mining operation were on Wednesday night hit with a deadly foul smell that would end up killing at least 17 people, including five women and three children. They had inhaled a toxic gas leaking from a gas cylinder used by zama-zamas operating from one of the shacks...
