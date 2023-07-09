PALI LEHOHLA | Phala Phala findings won’t put this matter to bed any time soon
Acting public protector needs only refer to Mogoeng Mogoeng’s judgment of Nkandla to disabuse herself of this notion that the dollar matter is private
If the past is anything to go by, when a president of SA is under scrutiny by the office of the public protector, the fire pool in the Nkandla matter may be the metaphor for Phala Phala US dollars. As such the findings of the acting public protector exonerating President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing may just be a slippery slope to his undoing. Along the path in these high-stake cases, there are sacrificial lambs — a perfect mattress for the king to lie on according to African burial tradition for royalty. The difference between Nkandla and Phala Phala is that the acting public protector has changed roles. And in doing the bidding, she replaces then-minister of police Nkosinathi Nhleko in an Oscar-failed movie where he tried to prove to then public protector Thuli Madonsela that the swimming pool was a fire pool meant to extinguish fire on the thatched roof...
