JENNIFER PLATT | Bunkering down with life and death
Kristin Hannah’s 'Another Life' and 'The Woman in the Library' by Sulari Gentill have kept me company in bed recently
19 July 2023 - 21:09
These past two weeks I have enjoyed a golden streak of reading — inhaling books and simply relishing them. Even though I am a devout reader, this happens rarely, but when it does, it’s bliss. I go to bed early, put on my electric blanket (when there is electricity) and read until the wee hours of the morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.