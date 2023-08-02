JENNIFER PLATT | August getting you down? Then hide inside a three, head for the UK or just braai
There are a number of books come out that are sure to get you through this iffy month
02 August 2023 - 20:58
If August was a feeling, it would be meh. Not yet out of winter, not yet spring, with dusty winds that disconcert and make one feel a little edgy. There is going to be another cold spell, there'll be some sunny days, and there'll always be wind. It’s not a great month for my sinusitis either...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.