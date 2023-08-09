JONATHAN JANSEN | Now that Unisa is under administration, here’s how it can reboot
For the university and the country, the stakes are too high for the new administrator appointment to fail
09 August 2023 - 19:43
The minister’s announcement to place Unisa under administration is a sad but necessary and long-overdue decision that could still rescue the largest university on the continent, which serves almost 400,000 students. Having served as administrator of universities twice, I know that this decision on its own does not guarantee success. In a perfect world, placing a university under administration offers the institution a chance to reboot after long periods of dysfunction. But higher education in South Africa hardly represents a perfect world...
